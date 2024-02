Karlos Nasar was too strong for his opponents on Day 6 of the 2024 European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Antonino Pizzolato fought to the end but could not regain the European title.

The 19-year-old Nasar was the clear favourite to become European champion again in his home country. And he was perfect from the start. He won the snatch with 176 kg, a personal best, and improved the world junior record. Pizzolato and Andranik Karapetyan from Armenia started successfully with 170 kg, but both failed twice to lift 175 kg. The Italian finished third in the snatch, Karapetyan fourth. Marin Robu from Moldova was second with 171 kg.

In the clean & jerk Nasar lifted 215 kg on his second attempt, while Pizzolato stopped at 210 kg. The Italian went for 222 kg on his third attempt and even managed to clean, but then threw the bar. Nasar won the competition with a total of 391 kg. Pizzolato was second with 380 kg. Robu was third in the total and Peter Asayonak (AIN) took bronze in the clean & jerk.

Genna Romida Toko Kegne of Italy won all three gold medals in the women's 76 kg with 101-126-227. Nicole Rubanovich of Israel was second in the snatch, third in the clean & jerk and second overall. Lara Denz (Germany) won bronze in the snatch and the total, while Laura Tolstruo (Denmark) was third in the clean & jerk.