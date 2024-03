Reigning world champions Spain lifted its second trophy in their history. The final score was 2-0, with Aitana Bonmatí (32') and Mariona Caldentey (53') scoring against France. Spain is the inaugural champions of the Women's Nations League and will now turn their attention to the Paris Olympics.

Spain's inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League triumph underlined their dominance. Six months on from the World Championship triumph, it defeated France 2-0 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. Spain now has all sights set on the Olympic Games. For the first time in their history, the Spanish team has also qualified for the Olympic Games, a new and ambitious challenge.

"This team has no ceiling: World Cup, Nations and now for the (Olympic) Games," Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmatí commented to the Spanish television after the match.

Jenni Hermoso lifts the UEFA Women's Nations League trophy. GETTY IMAGES

Spain had never beaten France in 13 matches. The French had won 10 and drawn three of the head-to-head meetings before this final showdown. Coach Montse Tomé said after the triumph: "We have a very good present and a very good future. They have won again after winning the World Cup win and France were an opponent we had never beaten."

Spain had more possession (60-40) and more shots on target (4) than France (0). In the end, La Roja was able to hold off the French, side who tried to break the deadlock on the counter-attack, but failed to trouble goalkeeper Cata Coll.

🙌🏼 ¡EL VÍDEO DE CELEBRACIÓN QUE ESPERABAIS!



🏆 𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 #UWNL#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/79B5JU0iac — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) February 29, 2024

The first warning came from Irene Paredes, whose header from a corner went just wide of the post (26'). Olga played the ball into the box and Aitana fired home from close range to make it 1-0 (32'). A quick break down the right flank led to Ona Batlle's low ball into the heart of the box, where Mariona converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 (53'). The reigning world champions could have added another goal to their tally with headers from Laia Aleixandri (45'+2') and Irene Paredes (74'), but the former went wide and the latter was saved by Peyraud-Magnin.

Spain applied relentless pressure in the opponent's half, disrupting France's attempts to build from the back. They were particularly effective in exploiting space on the left wing, where Olga Carmona, who scored the decisive goal in the final in Australia, provided crucial support for the forward line.

Spain celebrates the second goal in the Nations League final. GETTY IMAGES

Hervé Renard was impressed with the way Spain played. The France coach talked about it in his press conference: "We are far from the level of the Spanish, because the football of this team is now technically exceptional."

"I played against Spain at the 2018 World Cup with Morocco, against a midfield of Iniesta, Isco and Busquets. There is a team ranked number one in the world that is by far the team to beat," he admitted.