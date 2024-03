'Inspire Inclusion' is the slogan of the 'A Seat at the Table' campaign with which charity Bloomsbury Football and Momentum On for International Women’s Day. This initiative tries to tackle the underrepresentation of women in coaching roles and encourage greater participation of girls and women in sports.

Bloomsbury Football, a charitable organisation leveraging the influence of football to aid over 5,000 youths in London weekly, has joined forces with Momentum On to launch the campaign 'A seat at the table.' This initiative acknowledges and honours the women who coach Bloomsbury Football players while highlighting the obstacles preventing additional female coaches from participating on the field.

The campaign showcases Beth, Sasha, and Morgan, three coaches at Bloomsbury Football, each with unique motivations for joining the game. Through portraits, group shots, and interviews, "A Seat at the Table" celebrates the power of women in coaching.

Beth, Sasha and Morgan, Bloomsbury Football coaches. MOMENTUM ON

In early February 2024, six-time FA Women's Super League champion (all that women’s Chelsea has in its history) and Women's Champions League runner-up Emma Hayes described the lack of women in coaching as "a massive issue." Chelsea's coach thinks "We've got a lot of work to do to close that gap."

One-third of coaches in the FA Women's Super League are women at that moment. In the Spanish Liga F, only 3 coaches of the 16 clubs that are competing in 2024 are women. Barriers continue to impede women's access to coaching roles at all levels of the sport.

Runner-up in the First Division in Chile and in the Spanish King's Cup María Pry, currently coaching Real Betis, thinks that: "There are fewer women playing football, and even fewer who want to be coaches. The lack of opportunities also limits us. I trust that this situation will change over time."

“The girls get great experiences - they get to feel like they belong in the game’ 💥



It’s International Women’s Day tomorrow and we’re kicking things off a little early with coach Jazmin!



Want to join the team? Sign up here: https://t.co/dSpIqE0sWZ 🚀 #InspireInclusion pic.twitter.com/5dgBhmKPBa — Bloomsbury Football (@bloomsburyftbl) March 7, 2024

Charity Bloomsbury Football, established in 2018, operates on a financial assistance basis to make sure every player can join regardless of financial constraints. With a weekly engagement of 5,000 young individuals, including 1,500 girls from north and central London, the charity continues to make a meaningful impact.

Through this campaign, Bloomsbury Football and Momentum On celebrate women's coaching at the grassroots level, emphasising their crucial role in driving tangible change within the industry.

When girls are exposed to diverse opportunities in football as they grow up, they are more likely to feel confident in their ability to pursue coaching roles in the future. The more referrals and help there are, the easier it is for a young girl to find a way to become a professional football coach and her 'Seat at the Table.'