The Bahrain Olympic Committee, with the sponsorship of Dallah Company and in partnership with the French Embassy in Bahrain, successfully hosted a global relay race.

The Bahrain Olympic Committee hold a global relay race, staged at Doha Arad Park, and graced by the presence of the French Ambassador, His Excellency Mr. Eric Giraud, the Secretary-General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, His Excellency Mr. Fares Mustafa Al-Kooheji, along with staff from the embassy, the Olympic Committee, and the Bahrain Runners Committee.

The event commenced with the Bahraini Royal Anthem, followed by a welcoming address from Ambassador Giraud, who highlighted the nearing start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 24 to August 11, and extended an invitation to athletes worldwide to France.

He also commended the enduring Bahraini-French relations, acknowledging the event as a reflection of the strong ties between the two nations, and expressing his best wishes for Bahrain in the upcoming Paris Olympics and emphasising the ongoing sports collaboration between Bahrain and France.

Demonstration of karate in the event. @BAHRAINOLYMPIC on Instagram

His Excellency Mr. Fares Mustafa Al-Kooheji then took the stage, welcoming the guests and appreciating the French Embassy's collaboration in hosting the event. He voiced confidence in France's capability to organise an exceptional Olympic Games.

The ceremony featured an exchange of mementos between the French Ambassador and the Secretary-General, followed by athletic demonstrations in taekwondo, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, fencing, and judo.

The highlight of the day was the 3.3-kilometer relay race organised by the Bahrain Runners Committee. The French Ambassador and the Secretary-General led the pack, completing the race despite challenging weather conditions, embodying the spirit of resilience and cooperation that characterises the Olympic movement.