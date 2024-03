The Special Olympics Bahrain athletes finished the GCC Athletics Competition, held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman from 21-25 February 2024, with a total of 14 medals, including four gold, five silver and five bronze.

On the final day of competition, promising athlete Hassan Al Ghadban won two gold medals, taking first place in the 50m sprint and first place in the shot put. Natasha Amin also won first place in the shot put. Mohamed Khalid won silver and Hassan Amin was third in the 400m, while Sarah Khalifa came third and Natasha Amin fourth in the women's race over the same distance. Rawan Al Saad won a bronze medal in the 50m sprint.

Athletes pose with their medals. SPECIAL OLYMPICS BAHRAIN

Bahrain's 4x100m relay team of Sara Khalifa, Natasha Amin, Mohammed Khalid and Sayed Hassan Amin finished second and won a silver medal.

The final tally of the champions at this Gulf Forum is that Hassan Al Ghadban won two gold medals and one silver medal, Natasha Amin won two gold medals, Mohammed Khaled clinched two silver medals and one bronze medal, Hassan Amin won one silver medal and one bronze medal, Sarah Khalifa captured two bronze medals and Rawan Al Saad was bronze.