The last of three EUSA Technical Commission visits was held between March 11-13 in Granada, Spain, as it is one of the 3 Candidate Cities to host the European Universities Games 2028, along with Split and Manisa.

The Commission, composed of EUSA Sports Manager Miha Zvan and EUSA Sports Officer Eszter Gulyas, was welcomed by Jordi Mercadé, Director for Sports of the University of Granada and other members of the Bidding Commission, to do the visit to likely host the 2028 European Universities Games (EUG), along with Split (Croatia) and Manisa (Turkey).

The visit began with venue assessments at "Fuentenueva Campus," a key sports centre. Later took place a meeting at "Espacio V Centenario" with city councillors, university directors, and committee members. Tour included "Ciudad Deportiva de Armilla," the water sports facilities "Campus Nautico," "Estadio de la Juventud" Sports Hall, and "Paquillo Fernández" Sports Hall.

They also went to the university residence "Emperador Carlos V" and the University Dining Hall of Cartuja. The days concluded with a visit to the vibrant University Campus of Cartuja, known for its rich history and impressive sports pavilion, completing the experience.

EUSA members viewing the facilities of Granada. EUSA

Spanish city is hosting World Padel Tour Open 1000 from April 10-16, and hold big national events recently as the ACB national basketball cup and the Final of women’s football national cup.

This was the last of three EUSA Technical Commission visits, which will be followed by the EUSA Evaluation Commission later in the month. From March 3-5, EUSA went to Split, and from March 6-8 they visited Manisa.

For the first time EUSA got 3 candidate cities: Split, Manisa and Granada. The official attribution of the next European Universities Games organiser will be taken in April 2024 in Aveiro, Portugal, where the EUSA Executive Committee Meeting will be held.