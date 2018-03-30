Race walker Tom Bosworth and 400 metres runner Anyika Onuora have been named as co-captains of England's athletics squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games here.

Olympic bronze medallist Onuora and Bosworth, sixth in the 20 kilometres race at Rio 2016, will head-up the 92-strong athletics squad for the event.

Onuora will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games, while Bosworth will make his second appearance at the event.

Athletics events at the Games are due to begin next Sunday (April 8) at the Carrara Stadium, also due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"I am delighted and honoured to be given this role as co-captain for the England athletics team at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast," Onuora, a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, said.

"The 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne was my very first championships as a senior athlete and played an important role at the start of my career.

"I hope I can be a source of inspiration to all team members, especially the newcomers."

Anyika Onuora will co-captain England's athletics team at Gold Coast 2018 with Tom Bosworth ©Getty Images

England has also revealed Stef Collins and Mike Tuck will captain the women's and men's basketball teams respectively.

The sport is returning to the Commonwealth Games programme following a 12-year hiatus having last appeared at Melbourne 2006.

England's men are due to take on Cameroon, India and Scotland in Pool C.

Their women are set to face Australia, Canada and Mozambique in Pool A.

Preliminary round matches for both of England's team will be held in Townsville, over 1,400km from Gold Coast.

"It makes me so proud that I get to lead this wonderful group of players into battle," said 2012 Olympian Collins.

"This is the second time I’ve been at a multi-sport competition and playing on a world stage comes with a lot of responsibility.

"I know some of these players are new to that environment and it can be easy to get distracted with everything that is going on.

"We’re a great unit, we’ve shown a really great cohesion, the chemistry is there and to stay at our best we have to do that."