Jakarta will play host to the 2018 Asian Games World Press Briefing this week, consisting of a series of presentations and a venue tour.
The event is due to be held at the Hotel Borobudur in Jakarta Pusat tomorrow and Tuesday (April 3).
Presentations tomorrow are scheduled to be made from all key departments involved in media operations, including media services, sports programme, venues, transportation, arrival and departure, accommodation, and information technology and telecommunication.
Other departments presenting will be broadcast production and operations, accreditation, photo services in Games-time by Canon and transportation services provided by Grab.
The official dinner, including cultural performances, will be held tomorrow evening with a welcome speech from the President of the Indonesian Asian Games Organising Committee, Erick Thohir.
The second day of the World Press Briefing will see delegates undertake a venue tour, visiting the new Athletes’ Village in Kemayoran, Equestrian Park, Velodrome and the new Aquatic Centre.
Other venues featuring on the tour will be Istora Senayan, which will host badminton and basketball, and the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, where the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be held as well as athletics.
The venue tour will close with a visit to the Main Press Centre, which will be housed in the Jakarta Convention Centre near the GBK sports complex.
The 18th Asian Games are due to run from August 18 to September 2 in Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province.
There are due to be 10,000 athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees competing in 40 sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events.
Jakarta and Palembang 2018 organisers admitted that last month’s test events had shown issues they will seek to fix prior to the Games.
The test events drew to a close on February 15, with competitions in eight sports taking place from February 8.
Athletics, archery, basketball, boxing, pencak silat, taekwondo, volleyball and weightlifting all featured.
Harry Warganegara, the deputy field operations manager, stated that some problems had been raised during the week-long tests.
Electrical issues led to a basketball match being moved, while more pressing concerns centre around the length of the journey between some venues and the Athletes' Village.