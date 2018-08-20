By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 10 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 9 hours ago: Gold number two for Indonesia in women's taijijian and taijiquan all-around wushu event
- 8 hours ago: China's Tang strikes gold in women's nandao and nanquan all-around wushu event
- 6 hours ago: China win 10th Asian Games gold in women's 10m air rifle
- 6 hours ago: Gold and bronze for Indonesia in women's mountain biking downhill
- 6 hours ago: Japanese basketball players sent home for spending night with women
- 5 hours ago: Indonesia's Mukhib takes men's downhill gold
- 5 hours ago: China's Zhang equals Asian record to win women's trap title
- 3 hours ago: Gold for North Korea in Women's weightlifting
- 3 hours ago: Yang matches world record in men's trap
- 2 hours ago: Japan win team dressage in Jakarta
- 2 hours ago: Chinese Taipei's Su eases to women's under-53kg taekwondo title
- 1 hour ago: Yang dominates mens 800m freestyle to win with Games record
- 1 hour ago: South Korea's Kim a cut above on way to men's under-58kg taekwondo triumph
- 1 hour ago: Games record for Ikee in women's 50m butterfly
- 1 hour ago: Jordan's Al Sadeq produces superb final flurry to top women's under-67kg taekwondo podium
- 1 hour ago: Xu wins 50m backstroke title
- 54 minutes ago: Another Games record for Ikee in 100m freestyle
- 41 minutes ago: Rio 2016 silver medallist wins men's 56kg weightlifting
- 36 minutes ago: Another gold for Japan at GBK Aquatics Centre
- 24 minutes ago: Three swimming golds in succession for Japan
- 27 minutes ago: India's Vinesh upgrades from bronze to gold with women's 50kg freestyle wrestling win
- 2 minutes ago: Games record for Japan in men's 4x200m freestyle relay
