Organising Committee secretary general Eris Herryanto says they are "prepared" for the Asian Games ©INASGOC

This year's Asian Games hosts Indonesia say they hope the event in August can be a "national celebration".

The 18th edition of the Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province, from August 18 to September 2.

Around 10,000 athletes and 5,000 officials are expected to participate.

"Our spirit is high," said the secretary general of the Organising Committee Eris Herryanto.

Herryanto added that everyone involved with the Games "feels a responsibility" to put on a good show, not just for the people of Indonesia, but for the whole of Asia and the Olympic Movement.

"This is the first time we have organised such a large, international multi-sport event," he said.

"We have hosted the Southeast Asian Games before - and the fourth Asian Games in 1962 - but this is really different and new.

"There are a lot of things to prepare and regulations.

"It is much more complicated for this event."

The last Asian Games took place in Incheon, South Korea ©Getty Images
The last Asian Games took place in Incheon, South Korea ©Getty Images

The Games will feature 40 sports, 67 disciplines and a total of 463 different events. 

Ninety-three different venues have been prepared - 73 for competition and 20 for training.

Herryanto explained what still has to happen before the Games begin on August 18.

"The overlay of the stadiums, and bringing in all the equipment, will start by the end of June and will be finished by the end of July," he said.

"After that we can conduct venue management exercises and simulation ahead of the Asian Games."

The Organising Committee will employ around 50,000 people during the Games to ensure it runs smoothly.

On top of that there will be 13,000 volunteers and up to 30,000 security staff.