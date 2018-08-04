Indonesia is ready to stage the 18th Asian Games later this month, the country's Vice-President Jusuf Kalla has claimed.
Speaking at a press conference at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Kalla revealed he was satisfied with all aspects of preparation and the work of the Organising Committee.
"Regarding the facilities in the GBK sports complex as well as other preparations, we conclude that Indonesia is ready for the implementation of the Asian Games," he said.
"This applies to venues and infrastructure, to the work of INASGOC (Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organising Committee) and in terms of the preparation of our athletes.
"This is the most massive sports event we have undertaken and the most infrastructure we have built.
"The athletes, too, have never been better prepared due to their training at home and abroad."
The press conference followed a tour of the new aquatic centre and the Main Stadium, which will be used for the Opening and Closing Cermonies and athletics competition, and a meeting with Government Ministers and senior Jakarta Palembang 2018 officials regarding security, venues, infrastructure, the Athletes’ Village, transportation and other issues.
Indonesia will employ 40,000 troops and police officers during the Games, which Jakarta is co-hosting with Palembang in Sumatra between August 18 and September 2, to prevent street crime and potential terrorist attacks.
Another 10,000 police officers will be on standby in Jakarta, while hundreds of closed circuit television surveillance cameras have been installed inside and outside sports venues.
There will be 40 sports, 67 disciplines and 465 events, with a record number of athletes - 11,300 from 45 National Olympic Committees - due to take part in the Games.
Kalla hopes is confident that all the preparations will be able to produce good results on and off the field.
"More than that, the results of the Asian Games can bring pride to the Indonesian people," he said.
"After one more week we will check again the final preparations."