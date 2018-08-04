Italy claimed double gold in the two trap team events at the European Shotgun Championship at the Shooting Park Leobersdorf.

The team of Emanuele Buccolieri, Mauro de Filippis and Giovanni Pellielo combined for a European record in their final score of 66 points.

This proved enough to comfortably beat Portugal's Joao Azevedo, Armelim Rodrigues and Filipe Silva's tally of 56 points.

France's Antonin Desert, Sebastien Guerrero and Dorian Oblet scored 60 points to finish three points clear of Turkey in the bronze medal match.

Federica Caporuscio, Maria Lucia Palmitessa and Jessica Rossi also claimed gold for Italy in the women's event.

They beat Germany's Sarah Bindrich, Katrin Quooss and Katrin Scheibl 59-50 points in the final.

Finland's Noora Antikainer, Satu Makela-Nummela and Mopsi Veromaa shot a European record 61 to beat Great Britain by seven points in the battle for the bronze medal.

France won gold in the junior men's team trap event ©ESC

France beat Finland 63-61 points to win the junior men's team trap title as Germany also shot 61 to beat Italy to the bronze medal.

Italy managed a third gold medal in the corresponding women's event.

They beat Great Britain 55-43 points as Germany took another bronze medals, with 47 points, after defeating Czech Republic.

A mixed team trap final is due to take place tomorrow.

Focus is then set to turn to the double trap and skeet from Monday (August 6) with a series of individual, team and mixed team events due to be held.

Action is due to continue until August 12.