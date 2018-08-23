The Ju-Jitsu International Federation has prevented Ali Munfaredi from participating in the 2018 Asian Games ©Asian Games 2018

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel has declined its jurisdiction to decide a case which has seen the Bahrain Olympic Committee challenge a decision of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), which has prevented its athlete Ali Munfaredi from participating in the 2018 Asian Games here.

The sanction was imposed due to the alleged improper behaviour of Munfaredi, who also filed an application to CAS to challenge the JJIF;s decision.

It is currently unclear what he is accused of doing.

This marks the second dispute that the CAS Ad-Hoc Division at the Games has dealt with.

"The CAS Panel noted that the dispute submitted by the applicants was outside the jurisdiction of the CAS Ad-Hoc Division at the Asian Games and consequently declined its jurisdiction to decide the case on the merits," a statement reads.

More follows