Organisers promise all venues ready for Trinbago 2023 despite late arrival of beach volleyball sand

Organisers have promised all venues are ready for the Commonwealth Youth Games here, despite the late arrival of sand for the beach volleyball.

The Trinidad and Tobago Telegraph reported earlier this week the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) was concerned about preparations for the sport at the Black Rock Beach Facility, where competition is due to start tomorrow and last until August 10.

There were fears the start of beach volleyball may have to be delayed, but sand from Guyana required to lay out the courts arrived earlier this week.

Black Rock may be known for having one of the finest beaches in the Caribbean but its sand is not suitable for a competition overseen by the International Volleyball Federation.

According to the world governing body, sand for beach volleyball tournaments should be sifted to an acceptable size, not too coarse, free of stones and dangerous particles and not be too fine to cause dust and stick to the skin.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Diane Henderson revealed that all venues were ready to host competition at the Games, where approximately 1,000 athletes from 71 countries and territories are due to compete.

"There are challenges in everything, and in our part of the world you never know, you could get all sorts of challenges, but it's how you deal with those challenges and how you keep a positive mind," Henderson said.

"I think we were all positive [regarding the sand], so all is good.

"The important thing is all our venues are ready and we will be having the beach volleyball in the new legacy venue in Tobago."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin also played down delays to preparations for beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

"As far as I'm concerned, we're here and we're ready to go," she said.

"It's been tight, but they have worked very, very hard to get it ready."

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir claimed the venue was worth the wait and continue to benefit Trinidad and Tobago after the Games.

"We've been watching developments over the last two months," she said.

"I've seen videos almost every day, the technical director has shown me the sand and said it is world-class.

"Yes it has taken some time to get there, but it is a fantastic legacy facility and something that will bring many international events and domestic lift in terms of the sport's participants.

"It's ready, and I think the athletes will love being on it."

Beach volleyball is taking place on Tobago as part of the "twin-island model" which involves events being split between there and Trinidad.

This requires use of an "airbridge" for participants between Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain and A.N.R. Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

An "airbridge" between Trinidad and Tobago is being used to transport participants between the islands during the Commonwealth Youth Games ©Getty Images

Henderson is confident sufficient capacity is in place for transport between the islands to work efficiently.

"Even on a regular day, there are challenges with our air transfer, so it is no different," she said.

"What is very important is we have the support of agencies, and the airlines have been extremely supportive in ensuring flights to and from Tobago are available and we secured them based on the requirements of the teams and team leaders.

"We also have the ferry service very well engaged for teams to get across with all the necessary equipment, and things are running smoothly."

The Commonwealth Youth Games are due to begin today with an Opening Ceremony at this Stadium named after Trinidad and Tobago's 1976 Olympic 100 metres champion.

It is also set to be shown in Tobago where participants in beach volleyball, fast5 netball, rugby sevens and triathlon are based.

Tobago is due to host the Closing Ceremony at Pigeon Point Heritage Park on August 11.