British Gas has signed a deal with the British Olympic Association (BOA) and British Paralympic Association (BPA) which stretches to Los Angeles 2028.

The five-year sponsorship arrangement will see the company become the official energy services partner of the BOA and BPA in the build-up to Paris 2024 next year.

Part of the deal is the launch of the Get Set for Positive Energy schools programme, which will aim to reach up to one million young people and families in the United Kingdom.

This will aim to inspire children to use their "positive energy" to drive change and build healthy habits and a greener future.

British Gas will also launch a programme to support former athletes with career opportunities in the organisation.

Two-time heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and Paralympic table tennis bronze medallist Jack Hunter-Spivey, helped to launch the initiative.

The Liverpool athletes attended Johnson-Thompson's former school where a mural of them both was unveiled as an inspiration for pupils.

"To be involved in Get Set for Positive Energy and return to my old school to help inspire the next generation is such an honour," Johnson-Thompson said.

"It's such an incredible feeling to unveil a mural of me and Katarina Johnson-Thompson at St marks primary school in Liverpool yesterday as part of the new partnership with ParalympicsGB, TeamGB and British Gas!" - Jack Hunter-Spivey

"The programme enables kids from across the UK to learn more about how we can be more energy efficient, which is naturally essential for a greener future, so I'm delighted to help play a small part."

Andy Anson, the chief executive of the BOA, added: "It is great for Team GB to be working with a major national brand in British Gas.

"As well as direct support for our athletes in getting them to the Olympic Games, the full potential of this partnership will be realised through the support for local communities in the UK, as we recognise that we need to work together to help each other on our journey to a more sustainable future."

David Clarke, the chief executive of the BPA, said the partnership was a "huge boost to our ambition of taking a best prepared team to the Paralympic Games to excite and inspire the nation and break down barriers for disabled people in the UK".

Chris O’Shea, the chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said: "We’re proud to sponsor two of the UK’s most inspiring teams - Team GB and ParalympicsGB - and if any of the athletes want to join us in the future, we will give them the opportunity to do so."