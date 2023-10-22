The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have moved their Women’s Olympic Qualification event to Ranchi, state capital of Jharkand in Eastern India, they have announced.

The event was originally to be held in Changzhou in China, but was switched after the host nation won the gold medal at the Asia Games in Hangzhou earlier this month to secure automatic qualification for Paris 2024 and organisers feared that, without the presence of a local team to support, there would be poor attendances.

"Maintaining this event in China whilst their national team has already qualified for the next Olympics would have impacted the fans and media excitement in the country," the FIH said.

"The move to India would ensure exactly the opposite and this would benefit all teams as they can expect playing in that wonderful atmosphere and excitement that Indian fans and media are always creating,"

"Congratulations to China for winning the women's Hockey event at the Asian Games and therefore securing their spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics! I'd also like to Congratulate Korea, India, Japan and Malaysia for qualifying to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers which will be played…

The relocation of the tournament, due to take place between January 13 and 19 next year, was agreed after negotiations between the national hockey governing bodies in India and China.

"This is a huge event for our players, and we are thrilled that it will take place on our home turf as the support from Indian fans will undoubtedly fuel our players' determination to secure their spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

Host nation India took bronze at the Asian Games and will use the Asian Champions Trophy, due to begin on Friday (October 27) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, to prepare.

"Ranchi hosting the Olympic qualifiers is fantastic news as it will motivate us more than ever to seal a berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the presence of all the Indian hockey fans who have been supporting us through thick and thin." India captain Savita Punia said.

India's men had secured their Olympic place after winning the gold medal in the Asian Games.

"This is a huge event for our players, and we are thrilled that it will take place on our home turf as the support from Indian fans will undoubtedly…

South Korea, Japan and Malaysia are set to join the host nation in an eight-team tournament with three Olympic berths on offer.

Australia, The Netherlands, China and host nation France have already qualified for Paris 2024.

Another women’s qualifier is also scheduled for Valencia in Spain beginning on the same date with a further three Olympic spots.

At the same time, Valencia also stages a men's qualification event.

A further men's qualification tournament has been relocated from Pakistan to Muscat in Oman in the same period.