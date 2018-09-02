A media personalities side won a 3x3 basketball tournament held as part of Minsk 2019's "Bright Team" initiative.

The programme has the goal of involving more people in the 15 sports which will feature at the second European Games in the Belarus capital next year.

Eight teams took part in all at the Palova Arena, which will host 3x3 basketball during the Games.

Winning side Stolichnue beat Silver Screen 9-8 in the final after knocking out a Minsk 2019 Organising Committee outfit in the last four.

Anatol Kotau, the deputy chief executive of Minsk 2019, opened the event.

"We are very pleased that this tournament brought together eight teams," he said.

"This indicates that the Bright Team project is gaining momentum and is of interest to many areas of society.

Competition took place in the Palova Arena ©Minsk 2019

"We have many more events planned.

"In September, we will participate in the Minsk half marathon and dragon boat race.

"I am glad that many of our partners are responding to participate in the project, bringing their teams.

"As a result, we not only had fun participating in the event but also used it as a team-building exercise ahead of the second European Games."

Entertainment on the day included a display by cheerleaders from the Dinamo Minsk ice hockey team.

Bright Team has taken its name from the official Minsk 2019 motto "Bright Year, Bright You".

This in turn has been based on the letters BY, the first two letters, phonetically, that make up the word Belarus and also the internet country code domain for the nation.

Other events as part of the initiative have been held in beach soccer and judo.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

The action is scheduled to take place between June 21 and 30 next year.