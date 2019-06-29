By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 9 hours ago: Ninth day of European Games action concludes
- 9 hours ago: Swiss pair win men's madison competition
- 10 hours ago: Germany do team table tennis double as men triumph
- 11 hours ago: Hoogland triumphs in all-Dutch men's sprint final
- 11 hours ago: Britain’s Rio 2016 bronze medallists upset odds to win badminton men’s doubles gold
- 12 hours ago: Babek earns Czech gold with men's 1km time trial victory
- 13 hours ago: Chekhirkin completes Russian clean sweep of golds on penultimate night of Greco-Roman wrestling
- 13 hours ago: Portugal win beach soccer tournament
- 13 hours ago: Kabaloev earns second Russian Greco-Roman wrestling gold of the night in men’s under-67kg class
- 13 hours ago: Russia's Smirnov cycles to men's individual pursuit gold
- 13 hours ago: Unseeded Britons fall just short of badminton women’s doubles gold as Dutch come from behind
- 13 hours ago: Gurbanli’s win in men’s kumite over-84kg denies family double on opening day of karate
- 13 hours ago: Croatia’s world champion Kvesic shades men’s kumite under-84kg gold after 0-0 result
- 13 hours ago: Ukraine's Vykhryst claims final boxing gold of the day
- 13 hours ago: Russia’s world champion Maryanyan overwhelms Torba to earn second European Games wrestling gold
- 14 hours ago: Alfonso Dominguez edges past Whittaker for men's boxing under-81kg
- 14 hours ago: Gonzalez wins third Spanish karate title of the night in women’s kumite over-68kg
- 14 hours ago: Italian karateka Semeraro beats world champion to women’s kumite under-68kg gold
- 14 hours ago: McCormack records unanimous victory over Agrba in men's boxing under-69kg
- 14 hours ago: Quintero completes Spanish karate double as he also retains kata title
- 14 hours ago: Asanau delights home crowd with men's under-60kg boxing gold
- 14 hours ago: Spanish karateka Sánchez retains European Games kata title
- 15 hours ago: Croatia’s Kvesic brothers going for karate gold in men’s kumite under and over 84kg finals tonight
- 15 hours ago: Croatia’s Kvesic brothers going for karate gold in men’s kumite under and over 84kg finals tonight
- 15 hours ago: Escobar acheives split decision victory in men's boxing under-52kg
- 15 hours ago: Koszewska wins women's boxing under-69kg gold
- 15 hours ago: Russia’s Belyavskiy beats defending champion to men’s all-around artistic gymnastics title
- 16 hours ago: Russia’s Melnikova earns women’s all-around artistic gymnastics title
- 16 hours ago: Petrova defeats Walsh by split decision in women's boxing under-57kg final
- 16 hours ago: Germany ease past Romania to retain women's team table tennis title
- 17 hours ago: Britain’s Gilmour beats top seed to earn place in badminton women’s singles final
- 18 hours ago: Defending kata champion Quintero through to final against Turkey’s Sofuoglu
- 19 hours ago: Russians targeting three Greco-Roman wrestling golds tonight
- 19 hours ago: Badminton mixed doubles final to be an all-British affair as seedings work out
- 20 hours ago: Verniaiev stands by for testing defence of men's all-around artistic gymnastics title
- 20 hours ago: Spain's kata king and queen, Quintero and Sánchez, get karate title defences underway
- 21 hours ago: Verniaiev facing testing defence of his men’s all-around artistic gymnastics title
- 21 hours ago: Germany set to defend women's team table tennis title against Romania
- 23 hours ago: Russia continue to lead medal table on penultimate day
- 1 day ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the ninth day of action
View latest updates