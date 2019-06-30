By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Closing Ceremony
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Minsk 2019 European Games Closing Ceremony ends
- 2 hours ago: The Flame of Peace is doused
- 2 hours ago: Kocijančič praises true celebration of European sport
- 2 hours ago: EOC President Janez Kocijančič closes Minsk 2019 European Games
- 2 hours ago: European Olympic Committees flag is officially lowered at Closing Ceremony
- 4 hours ago: Minsk 2019 European Games Closing Ceremony begins
- 4 hours ago: Russia top final 2019 European Games medal table
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the 2019 European Games Closing Ceremony
