By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Sixth day of competition comes to an end
- 9 hours ago: Mighty Russian Khizriev wins men's freestyle 125kg gold
- 9 hours ago: Russia's Kurugliev beats home hope to men's freestyle 86kg gold
- 9 hours ago: Boll triumphs in men's table tennis singles
- 9 hours ago: Geis gets gold in men's 25m rapid fire pistol
- 10 hours ago: Russia's world champion Sidakov powers to swift 74kg gold in men's freestyle wrestling
- 10 hours ago: Azerbaijan's Amiraslanov wins men's freestyle wrestling 57kg gold in style
- 10 hours ago: Portugal's Yu Fu earns gold in women's table tennis singles
- 11 hours ago: Freestyle wrestling medal session gets underway at Sports Palace
- 11 hours ago: Kamenskiy edges past home favourite to win men's 50m rifle three positions
- 11 hours ago: Fifty-five year old Ni qualifies for Tokyo 2020 table tennis competition
- 13 hours ago: Andreoli wins all-Italian archery final to win women's recurve individual gold
- 14 hours ago: Archer Ellison ends Avdeeva gold run to claim women's compound individual title
- 14 hours ago: Seven-times European champion Boll to compete in men's table tennis singles
- 14 hours ago: Olympic champion Korakaki earns gold in women's 25m pistol
- 15 hours ago: Finalists for table tennis singles decided
- 16 hours ago: Twelve teams keyed up for Dynamic New Athletics semi-finals
- 17 hours ago: Romanians claim last canoe sprint gold of the day in men’s C2 1000m
- 17 hours ago: Germany’s multiple world and Olympic champion Hoff adds another major canoe sprint gold to his collection
- 18 hours ago: Belarus K2 500m canoe sprint pair beat Hungary’s world champions to gold
- 18 hours ago: Kaczor claims canoe sprint C1 1000m title as Rio 2016 champion Brendl takes bronze
- 19 hours ago: Kopasz wins men's K1 1000m canoe sprint
- 19 hours ago: Kozak to begin campaign for canoe sprint 'triple-triple'
- 20 hours ago: Medals to be awarded in five sports
- 21 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the sixth day of action
