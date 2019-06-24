The European Games: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the fourth day of action
- 12 hours ago: EOC members return to Minsk from Lausanne
- 11 hours ago: IOC set to announce hosts of 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympics
- 11 hours ago: Home favourite Hancharou hoping to add Minsk 2019 gold to Baku 2015 silver in trampoline gymnastics
- 10 hours ago: Russia dominate medal table so far
- 10 hours ago: Strong Italian medal prospects in aerobic gymnastics
- 9 hours ago: Story behind Lesik the Fox mascot
- 9 hours ago: Chernousov achieves second gold of European Games in mixed team 50m pistol
- 8 hours ago: Basketball knock-out rounds set to begin
- 7 hours ago: Coman earns Romania's first gold of European Games
- 6 hours ago: Richter claims gold in men's 10m air rifle
- 5 hours ago: Defending champions Russia crash out of women's 3x3 basketball
- 4 hours ago: Semi-finalists for men's 3x3 basketball confirmed
- 4 hours ago: Final individual judo medal matches at 2nd European Games get underway
- 4 hours ago: urkey's Ozerler wins men's under-90kg judo title
- 4 hours ago: Spanish duo triumph in mixed team shotgun trap
- 3 hours ago: Slovenia's Apotekar wins women's under-78kg judo gold
- 3 hours ago: Russia's Adamian upsets multiple medallist Liparteliani to win men's under-100kg judo title
- 2 hours ago: Home judoka Slutskaya wins tough battle to claim top weight women's judo gold
- 2 hours ago: Heartbreak for Belarus in women's 3x3 basketball
- 1 hour ago: Georgia's Tushishvili earns dramatic win in men's over-100kg judo final
- 1 hour ago: Polish pair win men’s synchronised trampoline gymnastics title
- 35 minutes ago: France win women's 3x3 basketball
- 17 minutes ago: France’s Labrousse wins women’s individual title in trampoline gymnastics
- 3 minutes ago: Russia retain men's 3x3 basketball title
