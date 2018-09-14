Italian firm Balich Worldwide Shows will work alongside Royalindo Convention International to create the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Asian Para Games ©Asian Para Games

Balich Worldwide Shows will create and produce the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, it has been announced.

The Italian firm, involved in 20 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies including at Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016, will work alongside the Indonesian group Royalindo Convention International to create the shows.

The 2018 Games in Jakarta will be the third edition of the Asian Para Games and will run from October 6 to 13.

The Opening Ceremony will be held in the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium and will celebrate the “spirit of one country”, it is claimed.

It will celebrate the importance “that Indonesia is a multitude of different individuals”.

The Opening Ceremony will be held in Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, which also hosted the Ceremonies of the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images
The Opening Ceremony will be held in Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, which also hosted the Ceremonies of the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

Balich said in a statement it would be an “honour” to help create the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of this year’s event.

The 2018 Asian Games has already taken place across Jakarta and Palembang, having run from August 18 to September 2.

China topped the medals table with 132 golds, 92 silvers and 65 golds.

China also finished top of the medals table at the last Asian Para Games in 2014, where they won 174 golds, 95 silvers and 48 bronze medals.

This year's Asian Para Games are already set to break records, according to organisers.

The Organising Committee have announced they are expecting nearly 3,000 athletes to compete, more than any other previous edition.

There will also be more nations competing, 43, and more medals on offer, 568, than at any other Asian Para Games.