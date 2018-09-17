Cyclists representing the Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee were among those to take part in a cross-border "international ride of friendship".

The event saw riders pedal the 42 kilometres between the Belarus city of Grodno and Druskininkai in Lithuania.

Organisers dedicated the ride to the second edition of the European Games which the Belarus capital will host between June 21 and 30 next year.

It also helped to celebrate the 890th anniversary of Grodno.

Before setting off, riders unfurled a giant flag featuring the Minsk 2019 logo at the Grodno Central Sports Complex.

A giant Minsk 2019 flag was unveiled before the start of the race ©Minsk 2019

The ride was a way to promote the European Games outside of Belarus and away from Minsk, it is claimed, while encouraging good relations and business opportunities between the two countries.

The quickest rider to cover the distance did so in 1 hour 4min.

Road cycling will be one of the sports on the Minsk 2019 programme.

Basketball 3x3, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling will also be held.