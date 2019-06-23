A chartered flight has taken European Olympic Committees (EOC) members from here to Lausanne for the inauguration of Olympic House.
Members of the EOC had gathered here for the second edition of the European Games and an Extraordinary General Assembly, which awarded the 2023 Games to Kraków and the Małopolska region yesterday.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had invited the Presidents of all European National Olympic Committees to the inauguration of their new headquarters, which took place in Lausanne today, however.
The 38-strong group flew to the Swiss city at 6:30am local time and are due to return to Minsk this evening as competition here continues.
Among the delegation was EOC President Janez Kocijančič and Minsk 2019 Coordination Commission President Spyros Capralos.
Staff began to move into Olympic House, which cost around CHF145 million (£110 million/$146 million/€129million), in early May.
It will house 500 IOC staff members, who used to be scattered across Lausanne.
The inauguration had been set for June 23, coinciding with Olympic Day and the 125th anniversary of the IOC.
During the event, IOC President Thomas Bach received a ceremonial key to the building after he had cut the ribbon with Ueli Maurer, President of Switzerland.
Upon returning to the Belarusian capital, EOC members will enjoy seven more days of sporting action.
Competition here is scheduled to conclude on June 30.