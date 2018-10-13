A photo exhibition dedicated to showcasing the sporting infrastructure and achievements of Belarus has been opened as part of the build-up to the Minsk 2019 European Games.

Minsk will be hosting the second European Games next year and have held a number of events to celebrate the countdown.

The exhibition was opened during an international conference between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

It will display photographs of the sport facilities and arenas that will be utilised during the Games.

The exhibition will also show famous Belarus athletes and young sports stars who have represented the country in the international arena.

Descriptions of the arenas and athletes will accompany the photographs as well as "little-known" facts about them.

The Dinamo Stadium will be one of the centrepiece stadia at the Minsk 2019 European Games ©Getty Images

At the European Games, Dinamo Stadium will be the central venue with a capacity of more than 20,000 and will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as athletics.

Archery and beach soccer will take place at the Olympic Sports Complex, while 3x3 basketball will be staged at Palova Arena.

Minsk Sports Palace will hold the boxing, sambo and wrestling while the Minsk Arena will host gymnastics and cycling.

The Čyžoŭka Arena will host judo and karate.

Shooting, table tennis, canoe sprint and badminton will be hosted at other arenas and the road cycling will take place on the streets of the city.

The Organising Committee have said that the photo exhibition is "to demonstrate the unifying power in consolidating peace".

Minsk 2019 will run between June 21 and June 30.