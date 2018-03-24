The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced 12 new athlete role models who will serve at this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

All of those selected have been given the task of supporting, advising and inspiring the young athletes who will compete in Argentina's capital.

They join 42 role models already chosen for the Games which will open on October 6.

Among the new additions are two South American cyclists, Carlos Ramirez from Colombia and Venezuela's Stefany Hernandez.

Brazil's 3x3 basketball player Arcain Janeth will also serve alongside four gymnasts.

These are Bulgaria's Liubou Charkashyna, Portugal's Nuno Henrique Dos Santos Paramos Merino, Venezuela's Jessica Lopes and the United States' Danell Leyva.

Colombia's Andres Felipe Munoz and Argentina's Andrea Gonzales, both from roller-sports, have been joined by Argentinian rugby sevens player Franco Sabato.

Danell Leyva is one of the role models named ©Getty Images

Two triathletes complete the list - Chile's Barbara Catalina Riveros and Ron Darmon of Israel.

Darmon became the first Israeli triathlete to compete for his country at the Olympic Games.

He now devotes his time to studying and speaking at schools, sports clubs and companies.

"I believe that sport is a way of life from all its aspects, and it has given me so much through my career," he said following his Buenos Aires appointment.

"Being a role model will be a great honour for me and another great chance to give back to sport.

"I will be extremely proud to contribute from my life experiences to the younger generation of athletes in the pursuit of their dreams."