By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Welcome to our coverage of day five at Buenos Aires 2018
- 13 hours ago: Team Simone Biles win multi-discipline team gymnastics event
- 13 hours ago: Polo touts Olympic credentials with showcase at Buenos Aires 2018
- 12 hours ago: Buenos Aires 2018 state over 200,000 students to attend Games as part of schools programme
- 11 hours ago: Lessmann strikes gold for Germany in women's BMX freestyle final
- 11 hours ago: Mongolian and Hungarian pair join forces to win mixed shooting gold
- 10 hours ago: Iriartes proves too strong to take BMX freestyle gold for Argentina
- 10 hours ago: Two medals for Europe in mixed triathlon relay
- 8 hours ago: Kim conquers golf course to claim women's title
- 7 hours ago: Belkhir edges Egyptian rival to win women's 58kg weightlifting title
- 6 hours ago: Australia celebrate double golf gold
- 5 hours ago: Ram and B4 win mixed team breaking final
- 4 hours ago: Vietnam's Nguyen clinches men's 800m freestyle title
- 4 hours ago: Minakov snatches men's 50m butterfly title by 0.01 second
- 4 hours ago: McKeown triumphs in women's 50m backstroke final
- 4 hours ago: Behind the scenes at the weightlifting venue...
- 3 hours ago: Russia win women's 4x100m freestyle relay
- 3 hours ago: Margaryan converts snatch advantage to earn men's 77kg gold
- 2 hours ago: Morocco's Aboufaras earns women's over 63kg taekwondo title
- 2 hours ago: Iran's Khosravi wins final taekwondo gold for Buenos Aires 2018
- 2 hours ago: Kitazono crowned men's all-around gymnastics champion
- 2 hours ago: Day five of competition draws to a close
View latest updates