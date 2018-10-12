By Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Day six of competition underway
- 7 hours ago: Stockholm 2026 Winter Olympic bid thrown into further doubt
- 5 hours ago: IOC Executive Director says "premature" to comment on Stockholm until official communication from city
- 5 hours ago: Half a million spectators have attended Buenos Aires 2018, claims Dubi
- 4 hours ago: Seeger and Kirov combined to win mixed international team air pistol title
- 4 hours ago: Greek gold as men's windsurfing competition draws to a close
- 2 hours ago: Speciale moment for Italian windsurfer
- 1 hour ago: Uzbekistan’s Fayzullaeva earns women's 63kg title as North Korean weightlifter falters
- 1 hour ago: Li delivers badminton gold for China with victory over Lakshya
- 41 minutes ago: Calgary 2026 dealt blow on difficult day for IOC
- 14 minutes ago: First canoeing gold earned by Hungary's Rendesy
- 5 minutes ago: Kazakhstan's Bakhraddin emerges as victor in men's head to head canoeing
