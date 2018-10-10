By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to our coverage of day four of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
- 6 hours ago: Egyptian road cyclist hits out at gender equality critics
- 5 hours ago: Ukraine take gold in men's single sculls rowing
- 4 hours ago: Ordas claims first Argentinian gold at Buenos Aires 2018
- 3 hours ago: Indian shooting success continues as Saurabh earns 10m air pistol title
- 3 hours ago: Three-time Olympic champion Dimas steps in to coach Ugandan weightlifter
- 2 hours ago: Argentina's Athens 2004 basketball gold remembered in Youth Olympic Village
- 1 hour ago: Refugees set to compete in four more sports at Tokyo 2020
- 51 minutes ago: IOC and Tokyo 2020 officials visit Buenos Aires 2018 urban park
- 34 minutes ago: Europe win mixed team title as fencing concludes at Buenos Aires 2018
