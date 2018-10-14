By Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day eight of competition as sporting world pays tribute to Baumann
- 14 hours ago: Patrick Baumann dies in Buenos Aires
- 13 hours ago: IOC President states "terrible news" of Baumann death has hit IOC "very hard"
- 13 hours ago: WADA vice-president says Baumann's death is "big loss for all of us"
- 13 hours ago: GAISF issue glowing tribute following death of President
- 13 hours ago: Baumann worked "tirelessly and passionately" for Lausanne 2020
- 11 hours ago: ANOC President states Olympic Movement owes a great debt to Baumann
- 11 hours ago: WADA President pays tribute to “outstanding young sports administrator” Baumann
- 10 hours ago: Juvan wins women's tennis singles gold
- 10 hours ago: Dominican Republic's Corniel wins men's kiteboarding title
- 10 hours ago: Tomasoni wins women's kiteboarding competition
- 9 hours ago: Acosta bounces back from singles disappointment with doubles triumph
- 9 hours ago: EuroLeague confirm minute's silence to be held at matches this week
- 8 hours ago: IOC keeping close eye as boxing action begins at Buenos Aires 2018
- 7 hours ago: Bell claims first athletics medal of Buenos Aires 2018
- 7 hours ago: Malaysia stun India to claim men's hockey gold
- 7 hours ago: Belgian long jumper triumphs at Buenos Aires 2018
- 7 hours ago: Japanese duo claim mixed doubles tennis title
- 6 hours ago: Stark delivers gold for the US in women's 100m hurdles
- 6 hours ago: Small takes big win for Australia in women's 800m
- 6 hours ago: France and Spain earn mixed archery success
- 6 hours ago: Egypt complete modern pentathlon double as Elgendy wins men's event
- 5 hours ago: Argentina win women's hockey gold with victory over India
- 5 hours ago: Mexico's Ferreiro wins men's combined 400m event
- 5 hours ago: Jalolov wins first gold medal on final day of wrestling action
- 5 hours ago: Cuban athlete clinches women's discus title
- 5 hours ago: Kitazono claims third gymnastics gold medal as wins rings event
- 5 hours ago: Howard inflicts heartbreak on Argentina in men's 55kg freestyle final
- 4 hours ago: Malikova clinches impressive victory in women's 400m
- 4 hours ago: Bayramov claims gold for Azerbaijan in men's 65kg freestyle
- 4 hours ago: Garcia springs to 3m diving gold medal as Harding takes silver
- 4 hours ago: Germany's Wildgrube dominates women's pole vault
- 4 hours ago: Chen wins men's high jump title for China
- 4 hours ago: Fan takes women's trampoline gold with assured performance
- 4 hours ago: Tembotov adds to Russian gold medal haul with 80kg freestyle victory
- 3 hours ago: Russia conclude wrestling programme in style as Kozyrev wins 110kg event
- 3 hours ago: United States' Briones vaults to victory
- 3 hours ago: Fu wins men's trampoline event
- 2 hours ago: Sporting action concludes on day eight of Buenos Aires 2018
- 2 hours ago: Bach vows Olympic Movement will make Baumann proud in tribute to friend
