Buenos Aires 2018: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 12 hours ago: Welcome to day nine of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
- 11 hours ago: Players and coaches in 3x3 event pay tribute to Baumann
- 8 hours ago: Cross-country success completes Chelangat's 3,000m triumph
- 8 hours ago: Muema rises to first in men's 3,000m after cross-country victory
- 8 hours ago: Cherono emerges as winner of women's 2,000m steeplechase
- 8 hours ago: Ethiopia's Sime clinches men's 2,000m steeplechase title
- 8 hours ago: Burundi's De Butoyi emerges as men's 1500m champion
- 8 hours ago: Kenya's Jebitok secures women's 1500m crown
- 6 hours ago: Sharp shooting Peyregne earns basketball shoot out title
- 6 hours ago: Lausanne 2020 write letter to Baumann following shock death
- 5 hours ago: Sasia adds to Argentinian haul with shot put gold
- 5 hours ago: Ukraine triumph in women's hammer throw
- 5 hours ago: Ruesga crowned men's slam contest champion after thrilling final
- 5 hours ago: New Zealand win women's rugby sevens gold with tense victory
- 4 hours ago: Argentina beat France to clinch men's rugby sevens title
- 4 hours ago: Yada earns 800m gold with slender victory
- 4 hours ago: Cuban edges Australian to secure men's long jump gold
- 4 hours ago: Patin triumphs in men's 5000m race walk event
- 4 hours ago: Luknarova triumphs in women's kayak obstacle final
- 4 hours ago: Nigeria's Chukuma earns women's 100m title as Saint Lucia win first medal
- 3 hours ago: Ukraine's Manuchikh emerges as women's high jump winner
- 3 hours ago: Gay edges Australian rival to earn narrow men's long jump victory
- 3 hours ago: Kokhan crowned men's hammer throw champion
- 3 hours ago: South Africa's Davids clinches men's 100m
- 3 hours ago: China's Tang dominates women's beam final
- 2 hours ago: Mauritius celebrate canoe obstacle race gold
- 2 hours ago: Lin doubles diving tally with 3m springboard gold
- 2 hours ago: Thailand hold off United States to clinch team golf title
- 2 hours ago: Kitazono wins men's parallel bars event to secure fourth gold
- 2 hours ago: Li wins shot put gold for China
- 1 hour ago: Bulgaria win first gold medal with acrobatic gymnastics pair victory
- 39 minutes ago: Villa wins third gold as Italian triumphs on floor
- 8 minutes ago: Five-star Kitazono wins again as artistic gymnastics programme concludes
