By Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day 11 of competition
Timeline
- 20 hours ago: Welcome to day 11 of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
- 19 hours ago: IGF executive director confident star names will participate at Tokyo 2020
- 17 hours ago: Russia secure beach volleyball gold with victory over Italy
- 17 hours ago: Argentina into men's 3x3 basketball final after dramatic win over Ukraine
- 17 hours ago: Danish duo crowned women's combined cycling champions
- 16 hours ago: Price wins first British gold as flyweight stops opponent in final
- 15 hours ago: Dominant United States secure women's 3x3 basketball title
- 15 hours ago: Kazakhstan crowned men's combined cycling champions
- 15 hours ago: Hosts clinch men's 3x3 basketball gold by beating Belgium
- 15 hours ago: Argentina's Arregui adds to gold medal haul with men's welterweight title
- 14 hours ago: Medal maths...
- 13 hours ago: Russia's Dronov wins men's super heavyweight boxing gold
- 13 hours ago: Cowles claims men's individual recurve title
- 13 hours ago: Egypt’s Elgewily earns first karate gold of Buenos Aires 2018
- 13 hours ago: Al Assiri secures gold for Saudi Arabia in men's 61kg kumite karate event
- 13 hours ago: Japan's Sakaji triumphs in women's 59kg kumite karate final
- 13 hours ago: Swedish pairing claim men's beach volleyball crown
- 13 hours ago: Somnuek secures women's 57kg featherweight boxing title
- 11 hours ago: China and Colombia combine for mixed team diving gold
- 10 hours ago: Phoemsap secures opening boxing gold of evening session
- 10 hours ago: Portugal win women's futsal gold with dominant win over Japan
- 10 hours ago: Machado outclasses Douibi to secure middleweight title
- 8 hours ago: Oralbay overcomes Hacid to seal heavyweight title
- 8 hours ago: Shamonova wins by split decision to earn women's middleweight crown
View latest updates