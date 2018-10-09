By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Hilton Buenos Aires
IOC Session and day three of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
Timeline
- 12 hours ago: Day two of IOC Session begins
- 12 hours ago: Three IOC members re-elected
- 12 hours ago: Bubka enjoys status change as becomes individual member
- 11 hours ago: Five individual IOC members comfortably elected
- 11 hours ago: William Blick and Prince Jigyel become IOC members linked to NOC roles
- 11 hours ago: IPC President Andrew Parsons and FIG head Morinari Watanabe elected IOC members
- 11 hours ago: Prince Imran and Mario Pescante elected as IOC Honorary members
- 11 hours ago: Ramsamy and Kasper become IOC Honorary members while Maister and Peterkin to receive Olympic Orders
- 11 hours ago: Ferriani elected to IOC Executive Board as winter sport representative
- 11 hours ago: IOC Athletes' Commission head Kirsty Coventry to chair Senegal 2022 Coordination Commission
- 10 hours ago: Watanabe relishing more responsibility after election as IOC member
- 10 hours ago: Asghari says election as IOC member is "big moment" for Afghanistan
- 10 hours ago: Samaranch states IOC need to be better at explaining reform efforts to potential hosts
- 9 hours ago: Athletes’ Rights and Responsibilities Declaration approved
- 8 hours ago: Sumo granted IOC recognition
- 8 hours ago: Coates says reasoned decisions in cases involving 27 cleared Russian athletes to be issued in next month
- 7 hours ago: Coates discusses establishment of permanent CAS anti-doping division with differing options available for appealing parties
- 7 hours ago: WADA President claims "reached the beginning of the end" of Russia scandal
- 7 hours ago: Isinbayeva claims RUSADA recompliance is "great encouragement for clean sport in Russia"
- 7 hours ago: ITA working to support WADA analysis Moscow Laboratory samples
- 6 hours ago: Fourneyron calls for IFs and NADOs to keep an open mind after "defensive approach"
- 6 hours ago: All three 2026 Winter Olympic projects have "guaranteed legacy" says Samaranch
- 6 hours ago: Calgary, Milan/Cortina and Stockholm approved as 2026 candidates as 2019 Session moved to Lausanne
- 5 hours ago: Shooting success for India as Bhaker strikes gold
- 4 hours ago: IOC approve formation of Refugee Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020
- 4 hours ago: Pound delivers concluding remarks and apologies if some members felt he "insulted them" at Pyeongchang 2018
- 4 hours ago: North America win international team jumping equestrian competition
- 3 hours ago: Italy and Romania secure rowing golds as hosts Argentina claim first medal
- 3 hours ago: Judo gold for Germany and Kazakhstan on day three
- 3 hours ago: Austria's Lettner wins women's combined climbing title
- 3 hours ago: Romania's Baltag narrowly triumphs in women's 53kg weightlifting event
- 2 hours ago: Coe asks Senegalese President to help extradite Papa Massata Diack to France so can answer bribery allegations
- 1 hour ago: Hungary and France clinch fencing golds
- 1 hour ago: Furkan wins men’s under 69kg weightlifting gold for Turkey
- 54 minutes ago: Taekwondo titles earned by South Korea and Thailand on day three
- 46 minutes ago: Hungary earn seventh gold as Kesely dominates women's 800m
- 36 minutes ago: Rare international triumph for Moldova as Salcutan wins 200m backstroke
- 20 minutes ago: Russia extend lead at top of medals table with 4x100m freestyle relay triumph
- 10 minutes ago: That's it from us on day three
