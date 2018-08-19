The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has named a team of three athletes for this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Athletics star Serenia Ragatu, badminton player Chang Ho Lee and table tennis player Grace Yee will all compete at the Games, scheduled to take place in the Argentinean capital from October 6 to 18.

The 17-year-old Ragatu has qualified for the 200 and 400 metres, having run a times of 25.85 and 57.43sec respectively at the Melanesian Games last year.

Her efforts in the 400m won Ragatu a silver medal at that event.

Grace Yee, 16, is second in Fiji's table tennis rakings behind only her older sister, Olympian Sally Yee.

This year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires will be the third edition of the event ©Getty Images

Grace Yee has been selected after strong recent performances, including representing Oceania at the 2018 World Cadet Challenge.

She trains at the Chinese Table Tennis College in Shanghai.

Ho Lee, meanwhile, is part of Fiji’s badminton development pathway.

He currently trains in New Zealand under the coach Robert Scott.