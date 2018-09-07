Buenos Aires 2018 has launched a new video in which its mascot #Pandi invites young people to practice sport to improve their quality of life.

In the short film, made by production company Buda TV, the young jaguar encourages a group of girls and boys to interact with each other while playing with a ball.

The scene then develops into a sport celebration that features several of the disciplines included on the programme of the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Inspired by the jaguar, one of the most emblematic felines found in Argentina, it is claimed #Pandi wants young people to embrace sports as a tool to build a better world and is also seeking to raise awareness about the dangers faced by its species.

Buenos Aires 2018 will be the first Olympic competition to take place in Argentina.

The event is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 18.

#Pandi was unveiled as the official mascot in May.

It is named with a hashtag at the beginning to demonstrate its strong online profile.