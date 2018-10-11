Polo has been showcased at Buenos Aires 2018 here as the sport continues its audacious campaign for a place at the main Summer Olympic Games.

A demonstration of the sport, featuring 28 athletes from 12 countries, took place here yesterday.

Among those in attendance at the showcase were International Olympic Committee (IOC) members including Gerardo Werthein, the President of the Organising Committee for the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Competitors from countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the United States, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, England, Australia and Scotland took part in the event at the Campo Argentino de Polo, organised by the Federation of International Polo.

IOC member and Buenos Aires 2018 President Gerardo Werthein was among the attendees at the polo showcase ©Buenos Aires 2018

"We want to thank the support of the Argentine Olympic Committee so that polo is once again an Olympic sport," said Eduardo Novillo Astrada, President of the Argentine Polo Association.

Polo has not featured on the Olympic programme since Berlin 1936, where Argentina claimed the gold medal.

Argentina also won their first Olympic gold in any sport when they triumphed in the polo tournament at the 1924 Games in Paris.

Polo, one of the most popular sports in Argentina, unsuccessfully applied for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but did not make the final shortlist.

A lack of international reach is among the challenges facing polo's attempt to regain its Olympic berth for the first time in 82 years.

Polo was one of two showcase sports at Buenos Aires 2018 along with squash.