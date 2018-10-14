Argentina and Malaysia were crowned hockey5s champions at Buenos Aires 2018 today with both nations overcoming India in finals.

The Argentine women’s team delighted the home crowd at the Youth Olympic Park, as they produced a fine display.

A 3-1 victory over India saw jubilant scenes amongst Argentine players and spectators at the venue.

China won the bronze medal earlier in the day as they secured a 6-0 win over South Africa.

India had already been forced to settle for silver medal in the men’s competition, as their team were stunned 4-2 by Malaysia.

Bronze was earned by Argentina, as they beat tournament surprise package Zambia 4-0 in the final.

Tennis action drew to a close with the women’s singles title earned by Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, who beat France’s Clara Burel 7-5, 6-4.

Argentina’s Fernando Acosta and Sebastian Baez triumphed in the men’s doubles, with the duo combining to beat Adrian Andreev of Bulgaria and Australia's Rinki Hijikata.

Yuki Naito and Naoki Tajima of Japan won the mixed doubles title, as they beat Colombia’s Maria Camila Serrano and Nicolas Mejia 6-2, 6-3.

Further Japanese success came in gymnastics, as Takeru Kitazono won his third gold medal, having already won the all-around and floor events.

He clinched rings gold with a score of 13.533, with Canada's Dolci Felix taking silver on 13.366.

Yin Dehang of China scored 13.300 to earn bronze.

Takeru Kitazono won his third gold medal of the Games ©Getty Images

United States’ Brandon Briones emerged as the winner of the men’s vault with a score of 14.099 for his two efforts.

Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi and Norway’s Jacob Karlsen completed the podium with 13.983 and 13.883.

There was a Chinese double in the trampoline events as Fu Fantao and Fan Xinyi won the men’s and women’s events respectively.

Fu achieved a total of 58.030 to top the standings in the men’s competition, followed by Britain’s Andrew Stamp on 57.475 and Austria’s Benny Wizani on 57.430.

Fan clinched the women’s after an assured display saw her achieve a score of 52.560 points.

Australia's Jessica Pickering and Vera Beliankina of Russia managed 51.645.and 51.435 to secure the silver and bronze.

The final day of wrestling saw Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan and United States’ Robert Howard win the men’s 48 kilogram and 55kg freestyle titles.

Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan won the 65kg event, while the Russian duo Akhmedkhan Tembotovn and Sergei Kozyrev topped the 80kg and 110kg podiums.

The first day of athletics’ medal events saw Mexico’s Luis Aviles Ferreiro and the Czech Republic’s Barbora Malikova take the men’s and women’s 400m titles.

United States’ Grace Stark and Australia’s Keely Small won the women’s 100m hurdles and 800m events respectively.

Melany Matheus Morejon of Cuba took the women’s discus title, while Germany’s Leni Wildgrube was the gold medallist in the pole vault.

China’s Chen Long triumphed in the men’s high jump.